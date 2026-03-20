SDPI women's wing condemns AIADMK leaders for 'derogatory remarks'

In a statement released here on Friday, Social Democratic Party of India Women's Wing state president K Fathima Gani expressed deep concern over the conduct of the leaders, noting that it is particularly reprehensible when individuals holding high offices, such as a Member of Parliament and a former Minister, resort to demeaning language.

During a recent protest, Shanmugam mocked a government initiative by making a derogatory reference to a leading south Indian actress asking if the Chief Minister would "fulfil his dream" of marrying her.