Tamil Nadu

SDPI women's wing condemns AIADMK leaders for 'derogatory remarks'

AIADMK treasurer Sreenivasan also faced backlash for similar tone-deaf remarks made during a concurrent protest in Dindigul.
AIADMK
AIADMK
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CHENNAI: The Women's Wing of the SDPI on Friday strongly condemned senior AIADMK leaders C Ve Shanmugam and Dindigul C Sreenivasan for their alleged derogatory and insulting remarks directed at women and demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from the leaders concerned.

In a statement released here on Friday, Social Democratic Party of India Women's Wing state president K Fathima Gani expressed deep concern over the conduct of the leaders, noting that it is particularly reprehensible when individuals holding high offices, such as a Member of Parliament and a former Minister, resort to demeaning language.

During a recent protest, Shanmugam mocked a government initiative by making a derogatory reference to a leading south Indian actress asking if the Chief Minister would "fulfil his dream" of marrying her.

AIADMK treasurer Sreenivasan also faced backlash for similar tone-deaf remarks made during a concurrent protest in Dindigul.

Gani emphasised that political leaders have a fundamental responsibility to maintain decorum and safeguard the dignity of women while addressing the public.

"Such anti-women remarks set a dangerous precedent in society and added that insulting a woman simply because she is an actress is unacceptable and directly impacts the dignity and safety of all women."

AIADMK
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