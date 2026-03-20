SDPI women's wing condemns AIADMK leaders for 'derogatory remarks'

CHENNAI: The Women's Wing of the SDPI on Friday strongly condemned senior AIADMK leaders C Ve Shanmugam and Dindigul C Sreenivasan for their alleged derogatory and insulting remarks directed at women and demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from the leaders concerned.
In a statement released here on Friday, Social Democratic Party of India Women's Wing state president K Fathima Gani expressed deep concern over the conduct of the leaders, noting that it is particularly reprehensible when individuals holding high offices, such as a Member of Parliament and a former Minister, resort to demeaning language.
During a recent protest, Shanmugam mocked a government initiative by making a derogatory reference to a leading south Indian actress asking if the Chief Minister would "fulfil his dream" of marrying her.
AIADMK treasurer Sreenivasan also faced backlash for similar tone-deaf remarks made during a concurrent protest in Dindigul.
Gani emphasised that political leaders have a fundamental responsibility to maintain decorum and safeguard the dignity of women while addressing the public.
"Such anti-women remarks set a dangerous precedent in society and added that insulting a woman simply because she is an actress is unacceptable and directly impacts the dignity and safety of all women."