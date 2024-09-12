SDPI seeks 7 percent reservation for Muslims, to conduct rally in Chennai on Nov 6

TIRUCHY: The SDPI state executive committee meeting held in Tiruchy on Wednesday resolved to organise a mega rally in Chennai on November 16 to press the government for a 7 per cent reservation. Muslims are at present getting 3.5% sub-quota reservation under the Backward Class (BC) category in the state.

The state-level executive committee meeting of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was held in Tiruchy in which the executive members, district presidents and secretaries resolved to press the Union government to withdraw the Wakf amendment bill.

They also passed resolutions condemning the Parandur airport project, initiated by the Union and state governments, claiming that several thousand acres of agricultural lands were destroyed in the name of building the airport.

They also demanded to stop the bribes in the paddy procurement centres as it was a serious issue affecting farmers. Some of them have even attempted to commit suicide unable to give bribe for the paddy that they had cultivated, members of SDPI said.

The party also resolved to insist on the safety of the minorities and claimed that the school education department stands as an example of the failure of the DMK government.

Meanwhile, the party decided to organise a mega rally in Chennai on November 16 pressing for hiking reservation for Muslims in the state to 7 per cent. The party said the rally will have lakhs in participation. Nellai Mubarak, state president, presided over the meeting.