SDAT floats tender for mini jallikattu arena stadium for Tiruchy

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) floated a tender for the mini jallikattu arena at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore at Suriyur in Tiruchy.

The Tiruchy famous jallikattu used to be held during Maattu Pongal day at Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy and the tamers and the bulls from Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur and Sivagangai.

On January 15, the annual event was held in Suriyur and the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi who was present in the event announced that the steps were initiated for the mini jallikattu arena at Suriyur.

In such a backdrop, on Thursday SDAT floated a tender for the mini stadium in Suriyur at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. The tender notification said that the last date for submission of online tender is February 4 and the technical bids would be opened on February 5.

The notification also stressed that the stadium should be completed within 270 days after handing over the notified construction site.