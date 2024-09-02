SDAT CM’s Games Trophy 2024 registration closes on September 2

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is conducting the Chief Minister’s Games Trophy 2024 in September and October and the registration deadline has been extended till September 2.

The SDAT has allocated Rs 37 crore for the conduct of the sports events this year, targeted at encouraging persons of all ages to participate in sports events.

SDAT is conducting competitions for 27 games across the under 5 categories-school, college students and differently-abled persons, the general public and government employees. There are 57 region-wise district, regional and state games till October.

Pre-registration is a must for participation in these events. Interested candidates can apply for the events along with relevant documents through the website https://sdat.tn.gov.in.

The sports competitions will be held all over the State for school students between 12 years to 19 years, college students between 17 to 25 years, for the general public between 15 years to 35 years. SDAT has removed the age limit for differently-abled persons and State government employees. The last date for registration has been extended to September 2 from August 25.

Under the individual category, Rs 1 lakh is announced as a cash prize for the winners, Rs 75,000 for the second prize and Rs 50,000 for those coming third.