"When I met Justice Kurian a few days ago, I asked him about the discontinuation of the committee. He told me he was also surprised to hear about Tamil Nadu's decision to discontinue it. He further said that he had not received a single penny for his hard work on the first part of the committee's report, which was beautifully crafted," Dave said at a DMK legal wing meeting organised on the issue.

Addressing the DMK legal wing's State-level conference condemning the Vijay government's controversial decision, Dave said panels such as the Kurian Joseph committee were needed, particularly as the BJP-led Union government sought to reintroduce the delimitation Bill in Parliament.

"If the Bill is passed in Parliament, the northern states will benefit more than the south. Based on population, the northern region could see a significant increase in parliamentary seats. In the future, all crucial Bills could be passed with the support of a majority of parliamentarians from the northern states," Dave said, expressing concern over the implications of delimitation.