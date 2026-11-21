CHENNAI: Senior advocate Dushyant Dave criticised the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government for discontinuing the Justice Kurian Joseph committee on Union-State relations, alleging it lacked an understanding of basic political principles.
"When I met Justice Kurian a few days ago, I asked him about the discontinuation of the committee. He told me he was also surprised to hear about Tamil Nadu's decision to discontinue it. He further said that he had not received a single penny for his hard work on the first part of the committee's report, which was beautifully crafted," Dave said at a DMK legal wing meeting organised on the issue.
Addressing the DMK legal wing's State-level conference condemning the Vijay government's controversial decision, Dave said panels such as the Kurian Joseph committee were needed, particularly as the BJP-led Union government sought to reintroduce the delimitation Bill in Parliament.
"If the Bill is passed in Parliament, the northern states will benefit more than the south. Based on population, the northern region could see a significant increase in parliamentary seats. In the future, all crucial Bills could be passed with the support of a majority of parliamentarians from the northern states," Dave said, expressing concern over the implications of delimitation.
Criticising the TVK-led State government, Dave said that while the country faced several challenges in Centre-State relations, the Vijay government decided to discontinue the committee constituted to examine the issue.
"At a time when the country is facing these challenges, a State like Tamil Nadu has scrapped the committee on Centre-State relations. This shows that the TVK-led government lacks an understanding of the basic principles of politics," Dave said.
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, party organising secretary RS Bharathi, senior advocates and DMK legal wing functionaries NR Elango and P Wilson participated in the conference.