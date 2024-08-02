Scrap 'untrustworthy' NEET exam, conduct medical admission based on Class 12 marks: PMK's Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out an incident in which a student from Gujarat, who scored 705 marks in NEET but failed twice in plus-2 board exams, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the scrapping of the 'untrustworthy' entrance exam.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the student from Ahmedabad scored 705 marks out of 720 in NEET.

"She failed in state board exams. The student scored only 31 marks in Chemistry and 21 marks in Physics in the board exam held in March. In the supplementary exam held last month, she could only score 33 marks in Chemistry and 22 marks in Physics, and she failed again, " he said.

He added that in comparison, the NEET exam is considered more difficult than the state board exams.

"But the student, who scored 98 per cent in NEET, could not score even 33 marks in board exams. By witnessing this, we can come to an understanding that some kind of malpractice has happened in the conduct of NEET. The incident has corroborated the doubts. This incident also confirms the allegations and destroys veracity of the exam, " he opined.

Saying that the NEET exam is not a right scale to measure the qualification of medical aspirants, Ramadoss alleged that the exam is only encouraging the sprouting of several coaching centres that make crores of rupees.

"PMK has been opposing the entrance exam for several years. So, the central government should scrap the exam that is not trustworthy and conduct medical admissions based on the marks scored in plus-2 board exams, " he urged.