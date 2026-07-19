Scrap NEET before it takes more lives: Congress

Rajesh Kumar said medical admissions in Tamil Nadu were based on Class 12 public examination marks until 2016 and argued that the system had ensured wider access to medical education. He alleged that the examination had become a lucrative business for private coaching centres.

Rajesh Kumar reiterated the demand that education be moved back to the State List, even though it was then-Congress Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who moved it to the concurrent list during the Emergency, contending that many of the issues surrounding NEET could be resolved if states were given greater control over admissions.

Demanding accountability, he said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign over the alleged lapses in the conduct of NEET.