Scrap GO 243 and ensure elementary school teachers’ demands are met: CPM secy Balakrishnan

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday demanded the state government to scrap the GO 243, which allegedly affects promotions of elementary school teachers, and to issue orders on the 12 demands that the government accepted, without further delay.

In a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Balakrishnan said that as per GO 243, promotions for elementary teachers have changed.

“Earlier, promotions were within the panchayat union level, but now they are at the State level. If a teacher gets promoted, they can be transferred to another far away district. If they refuse, they must give up their promotion,” he said, adding that the GO has affected the women teachers tremendously and it is evident in the recent protest movement.

He noted that twelve unions of elementary school teachers joined together to form the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers’ Organisation (TETO-JAC) and have been meeting the education minister and education department secretary highlighting various demands.