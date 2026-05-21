Scorching heat: Parents, teachers urge TN to reconsider reopening date

After the final exams for the previous academic year were over in April, all students from classes 1 to 12 are currently on summer holidays.

However, there are speculations that the schools' opening will be postponed for students due to soaring mercury levels. Additionally, teachers and stakeholders from all quarters requested to extend the summer holidays due to the high temperatures.

Meanwhile, every year, the School Education department reviews the weather conditions before reopening the schools after summer vacation. There have been instances of the reopening dates being postponed due to temperature levels.