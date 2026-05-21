Scorching heat: Parents, teachers urge TN to reconsider reopening date

CHENNAI: Several parents and members of the teachers' association have urged the Directorate of School Education to reconsider the school reopening date (currently June 1) due to the scorching heat across Tamil Nadu.
After the final exams for the previous academic year were over in April, all students from classes 1 to 12 are currently on summer holidays.
However, there are speculations that the schools' opening will be postponed for students due to soaring mercury levels. Additionally, teachers and stakeholders from all quarters requested to extend the summer holidays due to the high temperatures.
Meanwhile, every year, the School Education department reviews the weather conditions before reopening the schools after summer vacation. There have been instances of the reopening dates being postponed due to temperature levels.
"The temperature has been quite high in Chennai and other parts of TN this summer. Hence, before the reopening of schools, the department officials and the new Minister of School Education, A Rajmohan, must hold meetings," said a member of the TN government teachers' association.
The member went on to add that several parents have also placed the demand to only consider reopening of schools if weather conditions are feasible.