Scoot airlines resume flights between Chennai-Singapore after three years

CHENNAI: The scoot airlines were operating the flights in Chennai-Singapore till 2020 but later it was stopped due to COVID.

On Sunday the flight services were resumed and the first flight landed at Chennai Airport from Singapore at 11.50 pm with 158 passengers.

Later the flight departed to Singapore from Chennai with 131 passengers at 1.40 am.

The flight would be operating everyday so the flight services to Singapore are now increased to 14.

The passengers were happy due to the new addition of flights to Singapore since there will be demand for tickets always as Singapore is considered one of the famous tourist spots.