Scientists in each taluk to guide farmers in modern techniques

CHENNAI: In an effort to infuse the advantages of the latest technological development into the oldest profession in the world, the State government would appoint agricultural scientists for each taluk to provide information and scientific ideas to the farmers.

They would provide expert opinion on newly released, high-yielding varieties in agricultural and horticultural crops; technologies including machinery; crop protection methods to control insects and diseases; integrated nutrition management; strategies for value addition, etc., said a circular accessed by DT Next.

The scientists should collect basic statistics like rainfall, soil type, crop cultivation, previous year’s pest and disease incidence, yield of each crop, current sales opportunities, income to farmers and various infrastructure facilities created at the taluk where they are posted, Agriculture Production Commissioner and department Secretary C Samayamoorthy said in the circular. Also, a crop cultivation plan should be prepared in collaboration with other agri officers to include profitable alternative crops in the area and advise the farmers accordingly.

“… steps should be taken to popularise the new varieties and seeds of such varieties should be made available. Modern technologies in the fields of crop protection through drones, protected agriculture like shade nets, greenhouses, agricultural mechanisation, soil development, value addition to each product and sale should be demonstrated to the farmers through training and demonstrations. A WhatsApp group should be formed including the farmers in the villages along with the local agronomist to provide technical advice from time to time,” said the official.

If any of the villages report crop damage due to insect attack, disease or micronutrient deficiency, the agri scientists should visit the spot to inspect the crop and provide technical advice.

“If there is any new pest or disease attack in any other region at the state-level, the local officials and farmers should be warned and preventive measures should be recommended. Farmers should be trained on post-harvest grading and value addition of each produce and should be helped to create appropriate market opportunities to get profitable prices,” he added.

The agricultural scientists would be appointed from the nearest agricultural colleges, agricultural research institutes or agricultural science institutes under the guidance of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. They would act as incharge scientists for each taluk in the state.

Not impressed by the move, PR Pandian, president, Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers’ Association urged the government to drop it and instead train the assistant agricultural officers to provide information and scientific ideas, such as methods of production, to the farmers.

“The announcement of appointing agricultural scientists is nothing but an empty advertisement. The government must coordinate with the Union Ministry for Agriculture and Commerce before implementing new schemes. We have upgraded and are using new technologies, but the government is not supporting the farmers for marketing,” he added.