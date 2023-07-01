Scientist Nambi Narayanan bats for limited use water cans

CHENNAI: A city-based firm ‘BookWater’ has launched a bubble-top water can distribution operation backed by Internet of Things (IoT), QR system and AI technology to provide clean drinking water at a lower cost.

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who has been appointed as the ambassador of the firm has vouched for the new mode of selling canned water. “After retirement, I have been looking to contribute to social causes. I have a fundamental right to know what I am drinking. BookWater provides an answer to the question and I am happy to be part of the initiative,” he said. The concept is unique as the water cans will be used for only 30 times unlike locally available cans which are used for several years.

“Water cans used several times will cause health hazards due to overuse due to exposure to UV rays, growth of microbes inside minor cracks and microplastic leaching. BookWater will use cans only for 30 times and consumers can track this information by scanning QR code. Once the cans are used for 30 times, it will be sent for upcycling as t-shirts,” said Balachander, co-founder of the company.

The retail bookings are to be done through the BookWater application and website. The firm charges Rs 55 per can and the consumers should pay Rs 200 per can as refundable deposit. The firm has a target of selling one lakh cans per day from next year. Balachander claimed that the packaged water available presently in the market is unfit for drinking. “We have found a solution with this business model. Even though water sold in single- use plastic bottles is profitable, we will not enter into that business,” he said.

