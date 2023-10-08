Scientist behind moon mission ignites young minds

TIRUCHY: The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon is a stepping stone for further missions in sending humans to space, said Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel on Saturday.

Interacting with the students of NIT, Tiruchy, as a part of ongoing Festember programme, Veeramuthuvel said India had the least failure rate in moon mission compared to other three nations, who successfully soft landed on the moon. During the interaction, he also referred to the collaboration of NIT, Tiruchy with ISRO.

He also lauded the present start-up ecosystem and urged the youths to be an entrepreneur, who is a job creator rather, than a job seeker.

Regarding a clarification sought by a student, he answered that India landed closer to the south pole than any other country in the world, which was the greatest achievement. He said team work was the tool behind the success. He advised the students to learn from mistakes and put in hard work to achieve the goal.

As an alumnus of NIT, Tiruchy, Veeramuthuvel recalled his campus days during his MTech from the Production Engineering Department and acknowledged his teachers in imparting the fundamental knowledge that helped in his career path.

The Head of the Production Engineering Department, C Sathiya Narayanan welcomed Veeramuthuvel while the Director G Aghila felicitated him.