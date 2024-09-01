Scientific study to be undertaken to remove invasive mussels

CHENNAI: The State chief secretary, N Muruganandam, directed the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority to undertake a scientific study to remove invasive Kakka Aazhi (an invasive species of mussels) from Ennore and Pulicat regions by involving scientific institutions.

In a meeting headed by Muruganandam, officials from the environment department, water resources department, fisheries department and Kamarajar Port were instructed to ensure both short-term and medium-term measures are included in the process to find a permanent solution to the mussel menace.

“Central Institute of Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and Central Institute of Brackish Water Aquaculture (CIBA) should submit a joint proposal to the principal chief conservator of forests and member secretary of Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority for undertaking a scientific study to suggest effective measures to control and eliminate the invasive mussel (Mytella Strigata) (Kakka Aazhi),” the chief secretary instructed the officials, as per the minutes of meetings, a copy of which DT Next accessed.

The study is directed to be carried out using the funds available within the Authority. The officials are instructed to make interim findings of the study available in three months so mitigation can commence without delay.

The Wetland Authority has informed the chief secretary that a preliminary survey has already been done in the Ennore and Pulicat areas to identify the heavily infested areas that need to be tackled with the help of inter-sectoral convergence.

On the other hand, the authorities of Kamarajar Port are taking cognizance of the claim that ballast water is responsible for the present scenario of invasion and firmly emphasized that the chance for the invasive mussel’s spread through ballast water is minimal as there are stringent international procedures in vogue for handling ballast water to minimize pollution. Recently, the water resources department sought Rs 160 crore from Kamarajar Port, alleging that the ballast water was the cause of the invasion.