Science textbook work for classes 6 to 8 begins

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has initiated the 2026-2027 academic year textbook work for classes between 6 and 8, especially for the science subject.
The change in curriculum from classes 6 to 12 has been in full swing since January, under the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and expert committees.
As per sources, SCERT has completed the draft syllabus work, including getting public opinion for classes 1 to 8. Following this, the work to frame textbooks has begun, especially for the science subject in middle school.
"The textbook work for science and mathematics subjects started at the same time. However, framing of textbooks for science and for mathematics is likely to start soon," said an official.
An official added, "The curriculum is primarily based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), with the respective changes based on SCERT. Following this, a syllabus will be framed for every class, and the textbooks will be prepared. The final textbook will be subjected to multiple reviews."
For the primary classes, the draft syllabus will be designed for subjects, Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science, Environmental Science and Social Science. And, sources also confirmed that the SCERT is on the verge of finishing textbooks for primary classes for all these subjects.
It may be recalled that after the release of the State Education Policy (SEP) in August 2025, the TN government had announced changes in the school curriculum this year, which will be implemented from the 2027-28 academic year. Two committees were also formed by the government for the same.