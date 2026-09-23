Science & technology important for developing nations: VIT Chancellor

CHENNAI: Science and technology are essential for the economic growth of developing nations, said VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan at the valedictory function of Gravitas, a three-day technical and knowledge festival, held at VIT University, Vellore.
Viswanathan said 39,049 participants had registered for the festival, which featured 227 events, with 100 participants from foreign countries.
“Science and technology knowledge is essential for any developing country. Nations that have excelled in these fields have emerged as leading countries,” he said.
He said India has more than 15 crore people aged between 18 and 23, but only around 30 per cent have access to higher education.
“If India has to become a developed nation, higher education should be made available to all children. Poor and middle-class students should also have access to higher education,” he said.
Viswanathan said the All for Higher Education Foundation was providing scholarships to eligible students in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts. He called for similar initiatives across India involving private organisations and the Central and state governments.
Cognizant Senior Vice-President of Global Talent Acquisition Atul Sahal said the “AI tsunami” had already arrived and urged students to adapt to the technology.
“People who use AI will move ahead of those who do not,” he said, advising students to develop their skills, reputation and professional networks.
Prizes were presented to winners of various Gravitas competitions. A special session by boAt co-founder Aman Gupta was also held.