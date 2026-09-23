Science & technology important for developing nations: VIT Chancellor

Viswanathan said 39,049 participants had registered for the festival, which featured 227 events, with 100 participants from foreign countries.

“Science and technology knowledge is essential for any developing country. Nations that have excelled in these fields have emerged as leading countries,” he said.

He said India has more than 15 crore people aged between 18 and 23, but only around 30 per cent have access to higher education.