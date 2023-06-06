Science City vice chairperson under DVAC scanner

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) are raiding the premises of IAS officer S Malarvizhi, vice chairperson at Science City, in Chennai and other 9 locations in connection with graft in purchase of 1.25 lakh of receipt book for 251 village panchayat when she was collector of Dharmapuri district between 2019 to 2020.

The DVAC believes that Malarvizhi entered into a criminal conspiracy with two private firms owned by Veeraiah and Dagir Hussain, with the dishonest intention to commit fraud on the funds of the Government, voluntarily procured 1,25,500 numbers of house tax receipt books, professional tax receipt books, miscellaneous tax receipt books and water tax receipt books for 251 village Panchayats at a cost of Rs 1.81 crore for the months of January, February and March 2020.

DVAC added that the then collector had made the purchase absolutely exorbitant rate and caused a loss to the tune of Rs.1.31 crore, comparing with the rates of Dharmapuri District PrintersService Industrial Co-op Society Ltd.

Malarvizhi being a public servant had performed her official functions improperly or dishonestly in anticipation of or in consequences of accepting undue advantages from two private individuals, DVAC noted.