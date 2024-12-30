Schwing Stetter to set up 5th factory in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: In a significant boost to Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape, Schwing Stetter, a globally renowned German manufacturer of concrete machinery, has announced plans to establish a cutting-edge international factory in Cheyyar Sipcot, in Tiruvannamalai district.

According to the officials, the proposed facility sprawling over 52 acres will boast an impressive built-up area of 2,47,000 square feet and entail a substantial investment of approximately Rs 600 crores.

“This project is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 1,000 individuals, thereby contributing significantly to the local economy and underscoring the company's commitment to fostering growth and development in the region,” officials told DT Next.

Notably, Schwing Stetter already operates four factories in Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram district. These four factories have been instrumental in establishing the company's reputation as a leading manufacturer of concrete mixers, pumps, bore pumps, hydraulic machines, and other equipment.

The new facility in Cheyyar will serve as a global manufacturing centre, further bolstering the company’s presence in India and reinforcing its position as a major player in the global concrete machinery market.

The establishment of this new facility is expected to enhance Schwing Stetter's production capabilities, enabling the company to cater to the growing demands of the construction and infrastructure sectors, both domestically and internationally.

The Cheyyar facility is poised to become a benchmark for manufacturing excellence, incorporating state-of-the-art technology, sustainable practices, and stringent quality control measures.