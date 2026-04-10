Schools unsafe with Pocso convicts: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: A government school teacher in Salem district has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly sexually harassing girl students, prompting PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss to launch a scathing attack on the DMK government over women and child safety.
The teacher, P Balasubramanian, was posted at the Government Middle School in Devur near Sankagiri.
Police action followed complaints from multiple students of Classes 6 to 8, who alleged that the teacher threatened and sexually abused them. He is also accused of intimidating the children by claiming he possessed supernatural powers and would harm them if they disobeyed him.
According to reports, a similar Pocso case was already pending against the teacher at Suramangalam police station, raising serious questions about his appointment and monitoring. Reacting to the incident, Anbumani Ramadoss issued a statement on Friday said that the arrest exposes a "complete failure" of the DMK government to ensure safety even within school premises. He alleged that educational institutions have become unsafe for girls under the present regime.
Citing official data, he claimed that Pocso cases in Tamil Nadu have risen 129%. Ever since the DMK government assumed power in the State, there has been no safety for women and children, he charged.