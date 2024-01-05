Schools to make corrections in details of students writing board exam

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has invited teachers to make corrections in Class 12 students’ details appearing for the 2024 board exam.

As per the circular, the DGE has announced that from Wednesdays, schools have been invited to add, delete and make corrections in the list containing the details of students for the March 2024 board exam.

“For this, all school principals will have to submit the roll number of students for the March 2024 board exam by visiting the DGE official website www.dge.tn.gov.in with the user ID provided for their schools,” the circular stated.

The board exam for Class 10 will be held from March 26 to April 8. Exams for Class 11 will be held from March 4-25 and for Class 12 from March 1-22.

Practical exam for Class 10 will be held between February 23 and 29, for Class 11 from February 19-24 and for Class 12 from February 12-17.