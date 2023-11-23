Schools shut in eight districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall

KANYAKUMARI: Heavy rains continue to batter several districts of Tamil Nadu disrupting normal life.

Due to continuous heavy rain in the state, the District Collectors have declared holidays for all government and private schools in eight districts including Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Pudhukottai, Nilgiri, Theni, Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi on Thursday.

The regional Chennai meteorological department forecast suggests heavy to very heavy rain over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Sivagangai & Pudukottai districts and thunderstorm with moderate rain at a few places over Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Theni to Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thirunelveli Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipettai, Vellore, Thirupattur, and Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday sounded an orange alert in Tamil Nadu on November 22 and November 23. "Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd", IMD said in a post on X.

"Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light/Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas," the statement added.

The weather agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Theni districts of Tamilnadu today while Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area will receive heavy rain at isolated places, IMD said.

Heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu led to waterlogging and traffic jams. A bus from Chennai MTC was completely stuck in an underpass in Moolakkothalam on Wednesday. However, after several efforts by the corporation workers and the transport department, it was later removed from the location.

Erode, Tirupur and Coonoor areas were left inundated after hours of heavy to moderate rainfall in the region. Water entered houses and markets in the low-lying residential areas of Erode district due to heavy rainfall.