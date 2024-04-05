Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain closed from April 15 to 19: Education dept

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education on Friday, announced a holiday for all government school students in classes 4 to 8 from April 15 to April 19 in Tamil Nadu.

Students have been informed that the re-examination will be held on April 22 and April 23.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, the Education department has ordered a holiday for the teachers due to election duties.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.