Schools for Classes 1-12 to reopen on June 7 in TN

CHENNAI: Taking note of the scorching summer heat that is forecast to continue for some more days, the State government has decided to postpone school reopening to June 7 instead of June 1 as was originally announced.

The loss of academic days would be made up by conducting classes on Saturdays, added School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchy, the Minister said the department held a virtual meeting with Chief Educational Officers to discuss the reopening of schools in the backdrop of weather forecast that the heatwave is likely to continue till June 5.

After the officials suggested postponing school reopening in view of the soaring temperature, the matter was taken to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin who is on a two-nation visit to meet and invite investors.

“The Chief Minister asked us to go ahead with the decision for the welfare of the children. So we have decided to postpone the reopening of the schools from June 1 to June 7,” the Minister said. He added that the additional holidays would be compensated by conducting classes on Saturdays to ensure that the syllabus was completed on time.

However, the inspection of school vehicles would continue in every district on these days, for which an official in the rank of Joint Commissioner has been posted, he said. Minister Poyyamozhi said strict action would be taken against private schools that conduct classes during the summer holidays, against which the department has sent a circular to every school.

Earlier, while inspecting the stock of textbooks at a godown in Gandhi Market along with Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chairman Dindigul I Leoni, he said 3.60 crore books were ready for the distribution. The book distribution would be completed within a week after the reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, a senior official said free uniforms, study materials and other welfare materials have been kept ready at all government schools, and would be distributed after the schools reopen.