Schoolgirl sexually assaulted near Kalpakkam; polytechnic student, another man held

The accused, identified as Maheswaran (20) and Ajay (27), both residents of Karaithittu village, were arrested by the Mamallapuram All Women Police and remanded in judicial custody by a court in Tirukazhukundram. They were later lodged in Chengalpattu prison.

Police action followed a complaint lodged by the girl's father after she was found unconscious and in distress. The minor, a Class VII student from Karaithittu village in Vayalur panchayat, is undergoing treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.