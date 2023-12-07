Schoolboy trying to set fire to beehive suffers burns

COIMBATORE: A 12-year-old boy suffered burns when he attempted to set fire to a beehive in the school premises on Tuesday.

According to sources, the victim, studying class seven at Panchayat Union Middle School has been admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

The school headmaster Palaniswamy had asked the boy as he came to school in the morning to set fire to a beehive near his room. The boy wrapped a cloth in a twig, poured sanitizer and set fire to it.

“Unfortunately, the sanitiser liquid kept in the can also went up in fire and spread to his dress, when it spilled over. As he cried out in pain, the teachers rescued and rushed him to a Primary Health Centre for first aid.

For further treatment, the boy was taken to CMCH.

This incident triggered an outrage among parents for forcing a student to do such risky jobs in the school.

After an inquiry, the education department officials placed the school headmaster under suspension. Further inquiries are on.