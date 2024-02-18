Schoolboy killed in full public view by college student in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old boy was hacked to death in full public view by a college student over previous enmity in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The deceased, P Pranav, studying in class 12 was chased and hacked with a sickle by an 18-year-old boy near Ondipudur bus stop in the morning. Police said Pranav collapsed and succumbed to injuries on the spot, while the assailant fled from the spot and later surrendered before police in Sulur station.

He was then handed over to Singanallur police, whose limit the brutal murder happened. Inquiries revealed Pranav and some of his friends teased his class mate, who was also the assailant’s sister, while studying class ten in 2022 at a school in Ondipudur.

As the girl informed her brother who was also studying in class 11 in the same school, the assailant chided Pranav and his friends, who all had then assaulted him. In May last year, the assailant while studying in class 12 stabbed one of Pranav’s friends. He was then arrested and lodged in the Observation Home.

After coming out of the home recently, the boy in conflict-with-law, who is now pursuing college studies, had executed the murder in revenge. A further inquiry is under way. Caption: Pranav, who was murdered in full public view in Coimbatore.