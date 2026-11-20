Madhan from Mallipattinam was in love with Ramani, a teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in the same place. After Ramani broke off her relationship with Madhan, he went to her school on November 20, 2024 and stabbed her to death on the school premises. Sethubavachatram police registered a case and arrested Madhan.

Meanwhile, social activist NS Saravanan from Villupuram took the issue to the National Human Rights Commission, citing inadequate safety measures to protect teachers. He urged action against the culprit and compensation to the victim’s family.

Based on the petition, the National Human Rights Commission initiated steps for an inquiry and compensation to the family. Accordingly, on September 25, the Commission sent a letter to the Thanjavur SP asking for certain clarifications. As there was no proper response from the SP, the Commission summoned the SP for an inquiry on December 29 at 11 am. The Commission has also asked him to submit the status quo report on the same day.