School students damage government bus in Tiruttani

CHENNAI: Angry that the conductor told them not to travel on the footboard, a group of school students damaged the windshield of a government bus in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur on Tuesday.

Police said the students had boarded the bus (route no D27A) plying between Tiruttani and Konasamuthiram via KG Kandigai.

Though there were seats, they travelled on the footboard.

The bus driver, Hemadri, halted the vehicle and, along with the conductor, Ravi, appealed to the students to get inside, which resulted in an altercation.

Eventually, the students got off the bus and hurled a stone at the windshield.

Even as some of the passengers got off the bus to chase and nab the students, they took to their heels and escaped.

Based on a complaint by the staff, Tiruttani Police have registered a case and are investigating.