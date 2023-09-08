School students can apply for Tamil literature talent exam till Sept 20

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a talent exam in Tamil language literature to improve students’ knowledge and proficiency of the language. To apply for the talent exam, students have been directed to submit applications before September 20.

To improve the knowledge in Tamil like other subjects, the government for the academic year 2023-24 has announced the talent exam in all recognised schools of Tamil Nadu. As per the circular, the exams will be conducted in State syllabus schools including CBSE and ICSE.

50 government school students are to participate in the competitive exam. Other school students (including CBSE/ICSE) will be allowed to participate in the general competition. 1,500 students who are to be selected will receive a scholarship of Rs 1,500 per month for two years.

Students can submit the application on official website www.dge.tn.gov.in. by paying a fee of Rs 50 to school head/principals by September 20. The exam is scheduled to take place on October 15, the circular confirmed.