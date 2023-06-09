School reopening: Transport Corpn to operate spl buses for 3 days

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation and other Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations would operate 1,500 special buses from June 9 to 11 to help people return home from vacation with the schools set to reopen on June 12.

An official release from the SETC managing director said that the special buses would be operated in addition to the daily regular bus services.

The release said 650 special buses would be run for three days to Chennai from the other parts of the State while 850 special buses would be operated from Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy and Salem to important destinations, including Bengaluru.

It urged passengers who are travelling long distances to plan their travel in advance and book their seats. The department has said more buses would be operated from Tiruchy and Madurai based on the needs of unreserved passengers.

The operation of special buses by the transport corporations comes as a relief to the passengers as the omnibuses fleece them due to high demand. Passengers are alleging that omni bus tickets are being sold at high prices due to the rush to return to their homes for school reopening.