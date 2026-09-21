School, polytechnic students clash over social media post in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A war of words on social media led to a clash between school and polytechnic students at the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand on September 18, resulting in eight juveniles being apprehended by the police on Saturday (September 19).
They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, and further probe is under way.
After a video clip showing the students involved in the clash went viral on Sunday, the police warned that strict action would be taken against those sharing such videos.
According to the police, a 17-year-old school student from Vannarpettai and a polytechnic student from Thalaiyuthu had quarrelled over a social media post.
Subsequently, the polytechnic student, along with his friends, allegedly intercepted and assaulted the school student at the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand.
Based on a complaint, the Junction police registered a case and, after an inquiry, apprehended eight juveniles and produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board.
Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli City Police, in an official release, stated that action had been taken against eight students in connection with the altercation at the Junction bus stand.
Letters had also been sent to the principals of the school and polytechnic college concerned, asking them to take disciplinary action against the students.
The police further warned that posting videos on social media in a manner that reveals the identities of juveniles amounts to a violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.