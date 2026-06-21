School education director appointed as NEET nodal officer

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has appointed Director of School Education S Kannappan as the state nodal officer for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination scheduled on Sunday (June 21).
The move will ensure effective coordination between the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Union Government, the respective district administration, the Higher Education Department and other stakeholders and agencies.
As the single point of contact between the TN government and NTA, Kannappan will monitor all matters related to NEET, while also coordinating with the respective district administration, Chief Education Officers (CEOs), and other district authorities for the smooth conduct of the exam on Sunday.