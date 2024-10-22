School Education dept to conduct Ennum Ezhuthum in-person training

CHENNAI: The second term of training for the Ennum Ezhuthum initiative to resume in-person across Tamil Nadu from next week after the online training went futile for teachers.

The Ennum Ezhuthum programme was implemented by the School Education Department in 2022, observing the learning gap developed during the COVID-induced lockdown.

Though the training was initially done online, later on, it was done by calling in the teachers at a particular centre of the respective district.

But, in the second term of the current academic year, the teachers were directed to attend the training online and as many as 18 videos for classes 1 to 3 and 28 videos for classes 4 to 5 were given by the department for the teachers.

Hence, after taking inputs from teachers, the department assured that the training will be held in physical mode next week.