Rs 3.26 crore sanctioned to TN govt schools to clear BSNL bills

CHENNAI: The School Education department has released Rs 3.26 crore for the state-run schools to pay broadband connection charges to BSNL, which were due since August 2024 and on the verge of disconnection.

The broadband connection is available in all the high schools and the high-tech labs established in the higher secondary schools.

A few weeks back, a circular from the School Education Department, which created controversy, mentioned that the government high and higher secondary schools across the state had not paid the internet bills to the tune of about Rs 1.5 crore to the BSNL.

However, a senior School Education department official, quoting a circular, said that about 2,900 high schools must pay Rs 1,500 each for internet connection in August, which comes to about Rs 44 lakh. “This amount was paid immediately,” he added.

According to him, the dues for higher secondary schools have come to about Rs 92 lakh, which includes August and September internet bills. “Altogether, the schools have to pay approximately Rs 1.36 crore”, he said, adding, “The amount has already been sanctioned to the schools through each district education office.”

He said, “With the Rs 3.26 crore sanctioned to clear the internet bill dues, all the schools will be able to pay broadband charges till December 2024.”