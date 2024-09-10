School Education Department transfers 3 district education officers

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has transferred three District Education Officers.

Director Kannappan issued a revised order regarding these transfers on Tuesday, stated reports from Daily Thanthi.

In the announcement by Director of School Education, Kannappan, the following transfers were announced:

N. Ravichandran, District Education Officer (Middle Schools) from Kumbakonam, Thanjavur District, has been moved to the role of District Education Officer (Primary Education) in Tiruchy District.

P.S. Rama, District Education Officer (Primary Education) from Thoothukudi District, will now serve as District Education Officer (Primary Education) in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari District.

T. Gomathi, District Education Officer (Primary Education) from Nilgiris District, has been reassigned to the position of District Education Officer (Middle Schools) in Coimbatore District.

The officers on receiving the revised transfer orders are instructed to hand over their responsibilities to the temporary officers appointed by the Chief Educational Officers and to report to their new postings immediately.

The Chief Educational Officers are tasked with appointing the senior-most headmaster from the district's government high or higher secondary schools as a temporary officer to fill in for the transferred district education officers.

They must issue the necessary orders and send their recommendations to the department for further action.

Additionally, the officers must send their release/joining reports and Charge Transfer Certificates (CTC) to the department promptly.

These documents should be forwarded to the relevant department, Chief Educational Officers, and District Education Officers as per the instructions in the announcement.