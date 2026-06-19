School education department to hold special grievance redressal camps for teachers

CHENNAI: The school education department has directed all district and block-level educational authorities to organise special grievance redressal camps for teachers and non-teaching staff working in government schools across the state.
According to instructions issued by the Director of Elementary Education (DEE), the camps will provide an opportunity for teachers, non-teaching employees, and staff working under various educational institutions to raise service and administrative grievances directly to the authorities.
The initiative aims to ensure timely resolution of pending issues and strengthen communication between employees and the education administration. District Educational Officers and Block Educational Officers have been instructed to coordinate the camps and review petitions received from employees.
As per the schedule, grievance redressal camps will be conducted monthly. At the district level, camps will be held on the first Saturday of every month, while block-level camps will take place on the third Saturday of every month.
Officials have been directed to receive petitions, examine the issues raised, and initiate necessary action within a stipulated time frame. Authorities have also been instructed to maintain records of petitions received, the nature of grievances, and the action taken on each case.
The School Education Department stated that the special camps are intended to provide a dedicated platform for employees to address service-related concerns efficiently and transparently. Detailed reports on the number of petitions received and disposed of are to be submitted periodically to higher authorities.
The department expects the initiative to improve administrative efficiency and ensure quicker grievance resolution for teachers and staff serving in government educational institutions across Tamil Nadu.