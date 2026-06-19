School education department to hold special grievance redressal camps for teachers

As per the schedule, grievance redressal camps will be conducted monthly. At the district level, camps will be held on the first Saturday of every month, while block-level camps will take place on the third Saturday of every month.

Officials have been directed to receive petitions, examine the issues raised, and initiate necessary action within a stipulated time frame. Authorities have also been instructed to maintain records of petitions received, the nature of grievances, and the action taken on each case.

The School Education Department stated that the special camps are intended to provide a dedicated platform for employees to address service-related concerns efficiently and transparently. Detailed reports on the number of petitions received and disposed of are to be submitted periodically to higher authorities.