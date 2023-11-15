School Edu Dept unveils monthly magazines for govt school students & teachers

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education introduced two monthly magazines, namely 'Thenchittu' and 'Kanavu Asiriyar, ' tailored for government school students and teachers.

These publications aim to spotlight students' reading prowess, encompassing a diverse range of content, including historical narratives, mathematical concepts, and other elements to augment learning skills.

The circular from the department noted that these magazines go beyond academics, featuring contributions from teachers that include stories, intricate paintings, and reflective pieces, providing a glimpse into their unique perspectives and achievements.

"The primary focus is to create a dedicated platform acknowledging the efforts of passionate educators, enabling them to share experiences and valuable contributions. 'Kanavu Asiriyar' stands out as a dedicated space for teachers to showcase their writings, incorporating personal anecdotes and experiences," the circular stated.

As per the department, both magazines actively encourage readers to contribute their opinions, and reviews, fostering a strong sense of community engagement.