School Edu Dept to promote 446 candidates to village librarian level 3

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has decided to promote 446 candidates from village librarian to village librarian –level three with a fund allocation of Rs 8.32 crore.

The official order for the same will be released soon, clarified in a circular from the department on Monday.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a district library officer of one of the Northern districts said, "The demand for this announcement is at least a decade over. As per regulation, village librarian working hours were allotted for six hours, and for village librarian –level three, the hours will be extended to six-and-a-half hours, with increased salary."

The officer said that the announcement will be motivating the candidates as the salaries too will be revised as per the seniority.

As per the circular from the department, the department presently had 2,058 posts of third-level librarians in the public library department. Of this, only 1,530 were filled, leaving the rest vacant.

Further, the circular added that 6.81 crore from the government fund has been allotted to provide salary and allowances to 446 village librarians level-8, in case of promotion to level three librarians with periodical pay of Rs 19,500 - Rs 62,000.

While the candidates have been requesting for the promotion, the government considered the same after careful consideration, and added the circular.