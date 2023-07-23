School Edu Dept hikes monetary aid for differently-abled students across TN

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has recently increased the monetary aid for differently-abled students across Tamil Nadu.

For students studying from Classes 1 to 5, the education aid has been increased to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000.

Students from Classes 6 to 8 will get Rs 6,000 from Rs 3,000. And, students from Classes 9 to 12 will get Rs 8,000 from Rs 4,000.

For differently-abled students pursuing higher education, for undergraduate, the funds have been hiked to Rs 12,000 from Rs 6,000. Subsequently, the scholarship will be increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000 for postgraduate and professional courses.