School days in Tamil Nadu cut to 210, classes only on two more Saturdays

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has released a revised academic calendar for the current year, following requests from the government teachers’ associations to reduce the number of working days for the current year.

The academic calendar was announced on June 8 which had 220 working days, including classes on 19 Saturdays.

Now, paying heed to the teachers' request, the department has reduced the number of working days to 210 and modified the Saturday schedule to only four classes, two of which have already been completed.

Additionally, the last day of school work has been extended from April 25 to April 30. Schools are advised to ensure that the total working days do not fall below the revised 210-day requirement.

The department is set to announce the board examination schedule on October 14.