School breakfast scheme initiated by activist & HM crosses 100 days

VELLORE: The breakfast scheme initiated by a social activist and the headmaster of the government-aided MD (Madras Diocese) Primary School at Thenpalli of Katpadi taluk has crossed 100 days, sources revealed.

When the State government started a free breakfast scheme for primary schools three months ago, social activist Dinesh Saravanan and headmaster S Sridhar picked up the idea and introduced it in his school, which has 62 students on rolls. Sridhar said that they started providing breakfast using their funds and the initiative yielded results as daily attendance shot up from the normal 30 or less per day to full strength averaging 55 students.

“Parents of the children cook in rotation and are paid Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 a month. Since the food is for their kids, they take utmost care to maintain quality,” says activist Dinesh Saravanan.

“We purchase in bulk and hand over provisions to the kitchen. As the children do not consume like adults, the quantity of grocery we plan and buy for three days caters to an additional two days. This was one of the reasons for the initiative hitting a century,” replied Saravanan winking his eyes when asked about the 100-day feat. “Our work has drawn the attention around 10 primary schools in the area have contacted us. They want us to take complete responsibility, which is not possible as we have our daily chores.” Saravanan was lauded for his path-breaking efforts by BJP State president K Annamalai on his X handle.

The activist expects similar recognition for their work from officialdom too.

This school was chosen as the children from SC/ST communities form a major chunk of the strength and parents of nearly 50 of the 62 students are labourers, they said.