CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released its tentative annual exam planner for 2027, outlining the schedule for 7 recruitment and eligibility exams, including two sessions of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN-TET).
According to the planner, the notification for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) recruitment is expected in February, with the exam scheduled for June.
Notifications for PG Assistant recruitment and BT Assistant/Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE) recruitment are expected in March, with exams scheduled for June and July, respectively. The first TN-TET exam is tentatively scheduled for July, with its notification expected in May.
The notification for recruitment of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges is expected in June, followed by the exam in August. The State Eligibility Test (SET) notification is scheduled for August, with the exam expected in September.
The second TN-TET notification is expected in October, while the exam is scheduled for December. The Board said the tentative planner was released to help candidates prepare in advance. However, the schedule may undergo changes, with exams being added or removed. The number of vacancies for each recruitment will be announced in the respective notifications.