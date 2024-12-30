SCERT calls in TN teachers to apply for video presenters post

CHENNAI: To cater educational content in video format to help students comprehend the concept better, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has invited private, government and aided school teachers in Tamil Nadu to apply as video presenters with the department.

As per the Directorate of School Education notification, SCERT has called in faculties with skills like teaching and communication or who are willing to share ideas to apply for the post.

The candidates willing to apply have been directed to submit a short video of 1-2 minutes showing the presenting style of a sample lesson on a topic. Also, teachers can apply relevant experience or links to past work.

The eligibility to apply includes teachers only from private, government and aided schools, the ability to explain complex topics in an accessible and engaging way, innovate and bring fresh ideas to educational content, ease of working with different content, and learn new topics quickly.