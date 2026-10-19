Scenic ride: Vistadome coach on Madurai–Guruvayur Express to offer panoramic view of Western Ghats

The trial will let passengers experience the facility on an existing inter-state train connecting Madurai with Guruvayur in Kerala, a prominent pilgrimage destination. Unlike a dedicated tourist train, the Vistadome coach will operate as part of the regular express service.

It will be an Executive AC Chair Car Vistadome coach. These coaches feature large windows and glass roofs, letting passengers relax and enjoy views of the surrounding landscape. The route passes through the scenic Sengottai–Punalur section of the Western Ghats, including the Aryankavu pass, making it a potential attraction for tourists seeking lush landscapes.