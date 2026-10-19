Tamil Nadu

Scenic ride: Vistadome coach on Madurai–Guruvayur Express to offer panoramic view of Western Ghats

The trial will let passengers experience the facility on an existing inter-state train connecting Madurai with Guruvayur in Kerala, a prominent pilgrimage destination
Scenic ride: Vistadome coach on Madurai–Guruvayur Express to offer panoramic view of Western Ghats
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CHENNAI: Southern Railway will introduce its first Vistadome coach on the Madurai–Guruvayur Express from October 22 on a temporary trial basis, offering passengers a panoramic view of the Western Ghats along the route.

The trial will let passengers experience the facility on an existing inter-state train connecting Madurai with Guruvayur in Kerala, a prominent pilgrimage destination. Unlike a dedicated tourist train, the Vistadome coach will operate as part of the regular express service.

It will be an Executive AC Chair Car Vistadome coach. These coaches feature large windows and glass roofs, letting passengers relax and enjoy views of the surrounding landscape. The route passes through the scenic Sengottai–Punalur section of the Western Ghats, including the Aryankavu pass, making it a potential attraction for tourists seeking lush landscapes.

Scenic ride: Vistadome coach on Madurai–Guruvayur Express to offer panoramic view of Western Ghats
Southern Railway announces route changes for Guruvayur–Chennai, Nagercoil–Coimbatore Express trains

Under the temporary revised coach arrangement, Train No. 16327 Madurai–Guruvayur Express, operating via Punalur and Kottarakkara, will have a Vista Dome coach from October 22 to January 15, 2027, on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

On the return journey, Train No. 16328 Guruvayur–Madurai Express will offer this facility from October 23 to January 16, 2027, on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. The temporary realignment integrates the new coach while maintaining the existing total count of 13 LHB coaches.

Southern Railway
Western Ghats
Scenic Ride
Vistadome
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