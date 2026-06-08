Scarred by 2026 TN Assembly poll loss, DMK mulls more district secretaries to build failsafe mechanism

According to party sources, the proposed restructuring would reduce the number of Assembly segments each district secretary handles. At present, district secretaries are in charge of four to six Assembly constituencies. Under the new plan, each secretary may oversee only two to four constituencies, necessitating an increase in the number of district units.

The DMK had constituted a 38-member review committee, largely comprising younger leaders and functionaries associated with the party's youth wing. Most of the members are considered close to the youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The party had earlier set June 5 as the deadline for submitting the report, but later extended it to June 10 to allow the committee to complete its consultations and compile its recommendations.