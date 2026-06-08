Scarred by 2026 TN Assembly poll loss, DMK mulls more district secretaries to build failsafe mechanism

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is considering a major organisational restructuring, including increasing the number of district secretaries from 78 to more than 100, based on recommendations expected from the party's poll debacle review committee.
Party sources said the move is being examined as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation following its defeat in the recently concluded Assembly election. The review committee, constituted to assess the reasons for the setback, is expected to submit its report to the party leadership by June 10.
During its field visits across the State, the committee interacted with party functionaries, candidates and cadre, who shared their views on the electoral defeat. Sources said issues such as unresolved intra-party disputes, coordination failures and organisational weaknesses were highlighted during the consultations.
A member of the committee said several functionaries expressed dissatisfaction over the coordination extended by alliance partners during the election campaign. They also suggested that the DMK should go it alone in the ensuing local body polls, considering the betrayals by its alliance partners post poll. Many also suggested that the party should provide greater opportunities to younger leaders and cadres in organisational and electoral responsibilities.
According to party sources, the proposed restructuring would reduce the number of Assembly segments each district secretary handles. At present, district secretaries are in charge of four to six Assembly constituencies. Under the new plan, each secretary may oversee only two to four constituencies, necessitating an increase in the number of district units.
The DMK had constituted a 38-member review committee, largely comprising younger leaders and functionaries associated with the party's youth wing. Most of the members are considered close to the youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin.
The party had earlier set June 5 as the deadline for submitting the report, but later extended it to June 10 to allow the committee to complete its consultations and compile its recommendations.