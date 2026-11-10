Scandal-hit TVK likely to crack whip on Dy Speaker, Kallakurichi MLA

The party’s Disciplinary Action Committee is expected to inquire into the allegations against the two legislators. In an ironic twist, Ravisankar himself was part of the committee the party constituted in 2025 and now faces scrutiny from the same body.

Party sources said general secretary and Minister N Anand and Minister C Vijayalakshmi are expected to conduct the inquiry.

Ravisankar could also be asked to relinquish the Deputy Speaker’s post, with sources indicating that the party leadership is considering the move. However, any formal removal from the constitutional office would require a separate process under Article 179(c) of the Constitution, including a resolution passed by a majority of all the members of the Assembly after 14 days’ notice.