Scandal-hit TVK likely to crack whip on Dy Speaker, Kallakurichi MLA

CHENNAI: With controversies involving two of its legislators snowballing into a political embarrassment, the ruling TVK is preparing to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Assembly Deputy Speaker M Ravisankar and Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh, signalling a belated attempt by the party leadership to contain the fallout.
The party’s Disciplinary Action Committee is expected to inquire into the allegations against the two legislators. In an ironic twist, Ravisankar himself was part of the committee the party constituted in 2025 and now faces scrutiny from the same body.
Party sources said general secretary and Minister N Anand and Minister C Vijayalakshmi are expected to conduct the inquiry.
Ravisankar could also be asked to relinquish the Deputy Speaker’s post, with sources indicating that the party leadership is considering the move. However, any formal removal from the constitutional office would require a separate process under Article 179(c) of the Constitution, including a resolution passed by a majority of all the members of the Assembly after 14 days’ notice.
The controversies surrounding the two legislators surfaced on social media, triggering widespread condemnation from opposition parties, particularly the principal Opposition DMK. The TVK leadership’s move toward disciplinary action comes after mounting criticism of its initial response to the allegations.
The controversy involving Ravisankar, who represents Thuraiyur, erupted after a video purportedly showing him assaulting a man who had approached him with complaints about drinking water shortages and garbage accumulation went viral. The complainant subsequently alleged that he was threatened and forced to record a video absolving the legislator of wrongdoing.
Meanwhile, sources said Anand reportedly intervened personally in the Kallakurichi episode and warned Arul Vignesh after the allegations surfaced.
The latter controversy also surfaced in official-level discussions because it involved an IAS officer. Senior bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary, reportedly pressed the party leadership to address the issue, according to insiders.