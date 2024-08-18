Scan unused wells in TN for misuse of free agricultural power, says govt

CHENNAI: The State Agriculture-Farmers Welfare Department has directed officials to take up village-wise enumeration of abandoned wells and borewells having free electricity connections and submit a report within 10 days.

The move comes against the backdrop of complaints over the diversion of such services for non-agricultural purposes, hitting the exchequer as farmers are given power free of cost.

Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary to Agriculture-Farmers Welfare Department Apoorva pointed out that many instances of conversion of agricultural lands to non-agricultural purposes were brought to their attention. Wells and borewells at farms remaining uncultivated for long has been used for such pilferage.

“If such electricity connections which are no more used for agricultural purposes are enumerated village-wise, a correct measure of the actual connections being utilised for irrigation purposes can be arrived at and payment to Tangedco may be made accordingly,” Apoorva said in a circular to all officials with the Agriculture-Farmers Welfare Department.

She directed the field officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments to take up village-wise enumeration of abandoned wells and borewells with free electricity connections by allotting the villages equitably to other officials. The blockwise, district-wise status report should be furnished within 10 days, according to the circular. The Agricultural Production Commissioner has appointed 5 officers to 10 districts to monitor the progress of enumeration and to ensure the completion within the set timeline. Speaking about the direction, a senior official from the Agriculture Department told DT Next that through this enumeration, non-agricultural households and commercial power usage will be ascertained and free electricity supply will be stopped. This will reduce revenue loss of the department, the official added.

Around 23.56 lakh free electricity connections have been given to farmers for agricultural irrigation purposes in the state and an amount of Rs 7,280 crore is allocated in the agri budget for the year 2024-25. The government settles Tangedco towards a free supply of electricity to agricultural connections.