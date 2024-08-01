SC verdict another recognition of social justice journey of Dravidian model: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court verdict upholding compartmental reservation provided by states for Dalits and said that the apex court verdict was another recognition of the Dravidian model journey of upholding the social justice of the oppressed people.

In a message posted on his 'X' page after the apex court verdict, Stalin said, "Today's Supreme Court verdict is another recognition of our Dravidian model journey to establish the social justice and liberation of the oppressed people."

Recalling how he tabled the draft bill after the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi provided 3% compartmental reservation to Arundathiyar's based on data collected through a committee constituted for the purpose, Stalin said, "It is heartening that the seven-judge bench of the SC upheld the law."