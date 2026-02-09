SC upholds order prohibiting animal sacrifice, limited rights to prayers on Tiruparankundram

Underlining that the October 2025 order of the high court was balanced, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale declined to interfere with it.

The apex court was hearing a plea which challenged the high court’s order, claiming that it violated the fundamental right to freedom of religion.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, said there had never been a law and order problem in the area, to which the bench said that there would not have been a peace committee meeting in the absence of such a problem.