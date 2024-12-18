SC upholds Madras HC order for CBI probe into TN hooch tragedy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Madras High Court's November 20, 2024, order directing a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed the lives of 68 people in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice J. Mahadevan dismissed a special leave petition filed by the ruling DMK government, stating: "Having heard the learned Advocate General appearing for the petitioners and having gone through the materials on record, we see no good reason to interfere with the very well-reasoned judgment of the High Court."

The High Court, in its order, had raised serious concerns over the state government's handling of the case and questioned the police's ability to ensure a fair and impartial investigation. The tragedy, which unfolded between June and July, exposed systemic failures in governance and law enforcement.

The HC had also expressed disappointment over the reinstatement of suspended police officers, including former Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police (SP) Samay Singh Meena. Highlighting glaring lapses, the court had called for an independent and thorough investigation by the CBI to ensure accountability.

The Supreme Court endorsed the High Court's decision reinforcing the need for transparency and a fair probe into one of the state's worst hooch tragedies.